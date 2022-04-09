Emerging music star, Adeyemo Odiri Olajide a.k.a Trazyx, has confessed that he draws inspiration from popular artistes like Wizkid and Asa.

“I am inspired by Wizkid and Asa. They are both amazing artistes. My mum back then played Asa’s songs everyday,” he averred.

Recounting how his music journey began, the Ondo-born artiste said: “I got into music because I had the passion and love for it. I had a studio close to my house in Benin City, Edo State. I was always around that studio to learn how to make music. As time went on, I got used to it. Whenever a beat was being played, I found it easy to vibe to it. Thereafter, I became a backup singer for some artistes. Later, I started writing songs and then recorded my first song with a producer called, Eyezybeat. He told me not to give up, saying music is in me.

“Most times, I create music by going to the studio with the mindset of recording a hit song. I ask the producer to give me any kind of beat that I can vibe to. If I like it, we create something on it. Thereafter, we make some corrections.”