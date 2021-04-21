Enu Jacobs, a digital marketing strategist for the artiste Teniola Apata, has said working with her has made him draw a lot of inspiration from her.

Better known as Teni, the singer cum performer has been in a working relationship with Enu for over six years. According to him, it has motivated him to even work harder and launch more innovations for his brand.

He said, “Teni is a more social person in real life than on social media, she is hardworking, creative, intelligent, humble and has a very rich wealth of knowledge to draw from her when around her”.

Continuing he said: “Teni is a friend, sister and neighbor as she fondly says. Our years of working together have been most impactful and productive and I look forward to more”.

The Cross River State-born Genius has also been in charge of digital marketing with other brands such as Dr. Dolor, Caramel Plugg, Hotkidfire, Broda Shaggi, Nasty Blaq and a whole lot of other notable names.

Enu also lends his success to social media as he said it has helped him consistently built his brand “Social media has had a huge impact on my career as a digital strategist.It has helped me in sustaining a platform to showcase technological savvy and creativity.

It has also helped me in finding acceptance and groups of like-minded people”,he added.