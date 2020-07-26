Paul Orude Bauchi

Immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Yakubu Dogara has cited alleged corruption and failure tp fulfill campaign promises in the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Bauchi State, as some reasons he dumped the party.

Dogara, who had before the 2019 general election dumped the All Progresses Congress on whose platform he won in 2015, teamed up with Senator Bala Mohammed in PDP to oust Ex governor Mohammed Abubakar of the APC.

Just after a year, Dogara has again dumped the PDP and heads back to his former party, the APC, opening up a gulf between Governor Mohammed and himself in what will be a fierce opposition reminiscent of the water between him and Abubakar.

In a letter of resignation addressed to the ward chairman of the PDP in Bogoro Ward C, dated 24 th July, 2020, Dogara regretted that the same reasons he teamed with Mohammed to unseat Abubakar have resurfaced in the PDP in Bauchi.

Dogara vowed to fight the state government to ensure that an egalitarian and decent administration is installed in the state.

He emphasised that he was ready to institute probes into what happened to local government allocations since 2019, N4.6 billion loans taken from Banks but ended in private companies under the Mohammed led administration.

Dogara said the governor”s administration also broke their campaign promise to conduct council election in six months of the PDP government.

The former Speaker who is representing Bogoro/Tafawa/Dass federal constituency, queried why salaries are being segmented and outsourced to a private firm as consultants.

“Why are contracts inflated, awarded and payment of mobilisation done in violation of extants rules on procurement? Why are our highly revered traditional rulers and elders treated with odium contrary to the gurantee we gave that such would not happen under a PDP government in the state,” he stated.

Dogara explained that he could not raised such issues without being disloyal, having been vocal in fighting against similar issues during the adminstrations of Isa Yuguda.amd Moammed Abubakar

“Thus by this letter, l have resigned my membership of the PDP to enable me keep faith with my principles of fighting for good governance in my state,” Dogara said.