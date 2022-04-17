From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

One of the native chiefs suspended by Oba Samuel Olaniyan, the Edingbon of Edemosi, Chief Awowale Olaniyi, has disclosed that he received N3,000 monthly as Akogun of Edemosi until his suspension and subsequent dismissal by the monarch.

The chief, who was the Akogun of Edemosi in Ila Local Government of Osun State, explained that his N3,000 monthly allowance was stopped by Oba Olaniyi in October 2021 for purportedly refusing to seize private properties for the monarch.

Speaking with our correspondent, Chief Olaniyi said: ‘I started having problems with Kabiesi (‘king’) since I refused to go and seize people’s land for the monarch. They stopped my N3,000 salary as a chief on 14th October 2021.’

Also, the Obanla of Edemosi, who was said to be the next to Oba Olaniyan, Chief David Awojide, narrated how he was suspended for refusing to release his father’s farm to the monarch.

He explained that his N7,000 salary was seized because he transferred land in his possession to the children of the owner against the wish of Oba Olaniyan.

According to him, the community jointly built the teacher’s lodge contrary to the claim by the monarch that he built it with his money.

Some youths had accused Oba Olaniyan of living outside the town and gave him a 7-day ultimatum to return to Edemosi where he was made king.

When contacted, Oba Olaniyan said he decided not to live in the town because of the fear of being abducted by Fulani herdsmen.

He said the allegations made against him that he seizes other people’s properties are false, saying that the Obanla and Akogun were suspended for committing punishable offences.

According to the monarch, the Obanla was suspended indefinitely for allegedly converting the farmland of Edemosi dead tenants to himself; misappropriation of Edemosi funds; collecting Edemosi royalty funds and failure to give account and gross insubordination to royal authority.

Oba Olaniyan explained that Akogun was suspended for insulting the stool of Edigbon; using his office to defraud people; violating the oath of office of chieftaincy; threat to life and properties; and insult on the personality of Edigbon of Edemosi, Oba Olaniyan.

When contacted, Dr Ademola Ekundayo, one of the children of the owner of the land, told our correspondent that the land was put in the care of Obanla by his father and the family has taken possession of the land.

‘Our dad asked Obanla to manage the land for us. When there was the need to take over our land, we took over the [power of] attorney from Obanla and erected a signpost on it,’ he said, adding: ‘I was later told that Kabiesi had removed the signpost and I directed my lawyer to write him and those on the land to vacate. Kabiesi should thread softly to ensure that Edemosi remains peaceful.’