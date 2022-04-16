Nollywood actress cum On-Air-Personality, Destiny Amaka, has confessed why she loves to masturbate.

The Anambra State-born movie star in an encounter with Saturday Sun noted that she also loves pornography, but she is not addicted to it.

“I have never been addicted to masturbation. In fact, I learnt how to masturbate and started enjoying it a few years ago. For pornography, yes, I was addicted to that while in my late teens. Both acts are very addictive. I strongly advise people to tread with caution. It’s a shame that our society looks down on masturbation. I can understand why, and I respect people’s religion but if you want to grow as a woman, I think it’s important to know your body fully. Masturbation allows you to know your body, understands your sexual feelings and also gives you sexual empowerment. Most marriages suffer sexually because the woman doesn’t know what she wants in bed or how to get it,” she said.

Amaka also revealed the embarrassing message she recently got from a married couple. “I get too many crazy DMs and emails from men. Recently, a married couple wanted me to join them so I can teach the wife how to be more sexually expressive. I said ‘madam, Oga, that one no be my work o’. It’s amazing that people actually think this way. Please, I’m just a sexual health advocate/blogger, not a sex worker,” she quipped.