The Founder and Pro-Chancellor of Greenfield University Kaduna, Chief Simon Nwakacha, said he established the institution to contribute his quota to education in northern part of Nigeria.

Nwakacha, who is also the founder, Imperial School, made this known on Wednesday while receiving a courtesy call from members of Makarfi Local Government Area, Kaduna.

The visit, led by Alhaji Sulaiman Abdulkadir, Garkuwan Zazzau, was aimed at appreciating the school management for awarding scholarships to two pupils in the community.

“Our relationship with the Makarfi community has been long and fruitful; it was during the reign of the former Governor, Ahmad Makarfi, that we got a Certificate of Ownership for the school.

“The best you can give a child is education; it changes the nature of the society because many of the problems we are having in this country is caused by poor education,” he said.

The Prochancellor expressed his appreciation to the people of Makarfi LGA, saying they had done a lot to support the school.

He said the scholarship was a way of giving back to the community.

According to him, the school has given out scholarships to many people who did not deem it fit to visit the school, saying that Makarfi community had done well by visiting.

On his part, the community delegation leader, expressed their appreciation to the school for awarding scholarships to two pupils from Makarfi Central Primary school, Makarfi.

“We thank the school management for their kind gesture, by giving us two slots for our primary school graduates to come to Imperial Secondary School on scholarship, fully paid.

The scholarship covers “accommodation, tuition and others to the tune of N8.4 million for six years of their education in secondary school, for the best male and female pupils “, he said.

Abdulkadir, who commended the school management, said the scholarship was the first of its kind coming to Makarfi community and urged the school to do more.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the school management presented the award letter to the community.

Imperial School is a boarding primary and secondary school, established in 1997 to complement government’s efforts in education.

