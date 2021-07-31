Soft-spoken actress, Linda Osifo was a year older during the week and she was excited about it.

Speaking to Saturday Sun on turning 30, the pretty role interpreter said, “I’m thankful for the influences I have had in my life. What I know for a fact is, don’t let anyone who knows nothing about you or has never walked a day in your shoes tell you how to live your life. Always remember that black is beautiful and black doesn’t crack. And to young African women, strive to be a woman of substance and embrace your imperfections with confidence and self-love. Your looks alone shouldn’t define who you are. Your authentic self is your best self, flaws and all. You will always be a gem; original, unique and exquisite.”

Linda’s love for orphans and the less-privileged children recently led her to the Arrows of God Orphanage Home, Oke Ira-Nla, Ajah, Lagos. According to her, she feels blessed to be able to put smiles on the children’s faces. “I have been very much involved in community work as a young girl, and I have come to understand that one of the things we can do without expecting much is to give back to the people. I chose the orphanage home because my father was orphaned at a very young age, and I can understand the grief he went through,” she stated.

