Adaugo Martins, the first Lady Captain of Air Force Base Golf Club, Port-Harcourt has lamented the negative and adverse effects of not being able to play golf during the pandemic outbreak that affected sporting activities globally.

The Port-Harcourt based lady golfer who belong to Python Golf Club where she served as the competition secretary to the ladies section in 2019, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan Golf Club, Abuja as also member of the executive of the ladies section and Air Force Base Golf Club said she has lost all her swings, and right now taking lessons from her professional trainer.

Martins who plays off handicap 18 claimed to have joined the golfing family since 2016, and till the outbreak of pandemic have been playing the game practically five days every week, and the golf exercise is what makes her not sick in a whole year.

“Golf is a great game to me; I derive much joy and gladness socializing with Elites, people of good cultured and intellectuals. Playing working round the big golf course, burning the calories is enough for my wellness”.