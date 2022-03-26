Actress and content creator, Bukunmi Adeaga popularly known as Kiekie, is a source of joy to thousands of her fans that religiously consume her content on social media as well as the big screen.

In an encounter with Saturday Sun, the emerging movie star expressed satisfaction in following her passion. “I’m always filled with excitement every time I look back at when I started my journey as a content creator. I was not exactly a novice. I was a woman with great ideas determined to create content at all cost. Consistency and determination are essential for success in any craft. Without consistency, I would not have risen to such heights in my career. Now, I find fulfillment in my career.”

On the movies she has starred in as an actress, Kiekie said: “I have appeared in lots of Nollywood movies including Flatline produced in 2019, Okoto Series, and Mimi where I played the character, Kiekie. My latest project is A Simple Lie, which hit the cinemas on March 22, 2022.”

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Adeaga’s experience in skit making allows her to perfect her acting skills and validate her popular alter ego, Kiekie.