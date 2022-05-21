Popular actress and skit maker, Kemi Ikuseedun popularly known as ‘Mummy Wa’ has revealed her kind of man.

This is coming shortly after her relationship with her colleague, Adebayo Ridwan aka Isbae U, hit the rocks. “My turn off in a relationship is dishonesty and lack of respect. I also look out for someone that is hardworking, supportive, loving and caring,” she volunteered.

Speaking on what it feels like playing a wife to Debo Adeniran aka Mr Macaroni, Ikuseedun said even though there’s nothing romantic between both of them, it feels great acting with him.

“It has been really beautiful working with Mr Macaroni. I’m forever grateful to him. I’m happy that I’m still working with him. The journey has been really beautiful and I’m so happy to be a part of it. God bless the day I met him. Daddy Wa and Mummy Wa are characters we play together and people believe it because we are very good actors. All the daddy and mummy games some people played when they were children, are they together now? Mr Macaroni is a very good actor and everything just compliments and blends. When I go out and people ask, ‘where is your husband?’ I find it really funny. It feels great actually that people can relate to and feel what we are doing out there.”