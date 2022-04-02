Pretty Nollywood actress, Jennifer Obodo has lamented her inability to secure a Mr. Right out of several men running after her.

In an encounter with Saturday Sun, the movie star says she really needs someone to spend time with but finds it hard to make a choice. “I don’t have a man in my life yet. I sometimes feel awkward. You know, as we grow, we always crave for that special someone, someone to talk to after a long day, someone to spend time with, a man of your own. I am human with blood running through my veins. But then, I find it hard to pick or trust a particular person because I feel no one is real anymore. Worse still, my career has made me lose some good men because they are against acting. I really don’t know why they think the industry is that bad. Well, maybe because of the exposure we get but I keep saying this: anybody can be what they want to be even if you make them a housewife.”

On what she looks out for in a man, the Imo State-born actress reveals that being good in bed is a priority. “I love tall, huge, fair or chocolate guys with sweet personality. He has to be neat, smart, handsome and respectful. However, the most important thing is his ability to satisfy me in bed. He has to be sweet in the middle. I have people coming (for me) but choosing the right one is a problem. So, I have stayed single for a long time now. When sexual urge comes, I distract myself as soon as possible. I’m very good at that. I can go a year or two without having sex. Unbelievable? I know, but it’s the truth. My body is so precious to me, so I don’t give it out anyhow,” she noted.

