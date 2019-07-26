Journalist turned-PR professional, Samuel Olatunji aka Bigsam, is determined to raise the bar in the Nigerian entertainment space, as he has birthed a new production outfit, 007 Global Productions.

Speaking with TS Weekend, Bigsam said: “I have set up 007 Global because there is urgent need to do smart production work. Last year, we teamed up with two other production companies to make movies. However, we noticed that we could do more, so we decided to set up 007 Global Productions, a company focused on doing smart production. We are here to make all sorts of production work easier for both local and international clients. Henceforth, 007 Global will take care of all the production works of BBB Media and Broadway TV. Also, we are set to commence production of a movie in August, which will be released in cinemas by November.”

The founder/CEO of Bigsam Media, Prestige Platform Agency and Broadway TV further revealed that 007 Global’s expertise covers production of documentaries, TV series, TV commercials, idea conceptualisation, TV project consultancy, filmmaking, local support to foreign crew, adverts production, marketing communication materials, radio jingle production, line production, and production fixing for foreign and local crew.

Bigsam is the executive producer of The Ghost and The Tout, including the hugely successful Seven and a Half Dates, two flicks that went up to be part of the top 12 movies of 2018.