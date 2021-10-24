From Judex Okoro, Calabar

Senator Jarigbe Agom Jaeigbe has stated that he fought against the treasury of Cross River state government to emerge as the first Senator from Ogoja.

Jarigbe, representing northern senatorial district, who stated this during the thanksgiving service held at St Benedict Cathedral Catholic Church in Ogoja of Cross River North on Sunday, said his journey into the Senate was not only longest but the toughest in the history of the state politics.

He disclosed that during the fight for the upper chamber of the NASS he neither visited any shrine nor visited any native doctor to seek for spiritual for help but rather held on to God Almighty who gave him victory at the last.

He said: ” The journey to the Senate was one of the toughest in the country because I was up against the treasury of Cross River state government. But we emerged victorious because we were fighting a just cause for the people.

“I happen to be the first Ogoja son to be a Senator and I fought against the tidal wave. So, I advise the young ones to always seek the face of God before embarking on any fight or journey.

“In the Senate we would attempt to do something because he who much is given much is expected. I would not disappoint you as nobody gave us a chance. It was on this strength that we held this thanks giving in other to honour God.

Speaking at the church, Sen Sandi Onor, representing Central Senatorial district, commended the people for standing firm with one of their sons when the chips were down.

According to Onor, “when we started this journey many people thought we were very brazen and didn’t give us a chance. But we were not deterred because we saw power without hopes and legitimacy. And so Jarigbe represented Hope and the legitimacy we yearned for.

“Besides, we saw in Jarigbe a man who has character and vision for his people. So we dared and with God we got it and this glory only belongs to God.”

Also speaking, Sen Obina Ogba, representing Ebonyi Central senatorial district, said: “I came here to show solidarity because Ogoja used to be our provincial headquarters in those days. I am very happy you have a representative that is doing very well.

“I did the same thing Jarigbe did. In 2015, contested against a sitting governor and I defeated him and went to the Senate. So, don’t be afraid of anybody except God. In life we should be patient and wait for our turn which will definitely come.

“The youths should shun violence and play politics according to the game and not allow themselves to used to like political opponents.

On his part, the former governor of Cross River, Sen Liyel Imoke, said: “We have cause to give thanks because we have never had this opportunity before. Today, you have liberated the north and this is the time to give the state a new leadership with vision.

“These days we do politics without service. We are in politics to serve our communities. This Thanksgiving is a demonstration that the north is for you. The have shown you love and so continue to show them love and service.

Present at the service include Rt Hon Ita Mbora, deputy chairman House of Representatives committee on Housing, state chairman of PDP, Vena Ikem, Esq, other exco leaders, the Chancellor of Arthur Jarvis University, Sir Arthur Jarvis Archibong, traditional rulers, business moguls, community leaders, women and youth groups.

