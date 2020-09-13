Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Contrary to the earlier claim in a press statement by governor Hope Uzodimma’s media aide, Oguwuike Nwachukwu that his boss founded the University of Agriculture and Environmental Science, Umuagwo, his predecessor, Rochas Okorocha in a counter claim has said that the tertiary institution is his brainchild.

Okorocha in a press statement he released through his Special Adviser on media, Sam Onwuemeodo said that the protest by the academic staff union of the Polytechnic and some other interest groups, delayed the take-off of the University, until he left office.

He further claimed that he did not only get the approval and the licence for the take-off of the University, but also appointed the Vice-Chancellor for the University, in the person of Prof. Peter Akanwa.

The former governor added that he equally Constituted the Governing Council for the University, with Rev. Fr. Wence Madu as Chairman and Seven other members, including Eze Thomas Obiefule. All event he said took place in April 2019.

“In a nutshell, Rochas Okorocha, as governor then, founded the University of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences, which he located at the premises of Imo State Polytechnic Umuagwo, with campus at Aboh/Ngor-Okpala. While, the Umuagwo Polytechnic was relocated to Ehime Mbano.”

Aside the University of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences, Okorocha said that on May 7, 2019, he also got the licences and approval for the take-off of three other Universities, namely, University of Creative Technology, Omuma, Isiaku in Nkwerre LGA, University of Medical Sciences, Ogboko in Ideato South LGA and University of Sciences and Technology, Umuna.

“Infact, the Executive Secretary of NUC, Prof. Abubakar Rasheed Stated, while handing over the licences to me, that the three additional Universities have been recognized as the 50th, 51st and 52nd State Universities respectively and as the 172nd, 173rd and 174th Universities in the nation’s University System also respectively, with effect from May 7, 2019.

“We have taken time to streamline our claims so that whoever has any other information in the Contrary, can come forward with it. Or, anybody with fresh licences for the Universities mentioned, to also come up with them.

“Governors and indeed, other Political leaders must always be humble enough to acknowledge and appreciate the achievements or the laudable programmes of their Predecessors and take-off from there.

” Doing so, is where the true honour lies and won’t diminish them or the office they occupy. Honour should always be given to whom it is due. To do otherwise, is to say the least, not advisable or acceptable.” Okorocha said.