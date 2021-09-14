The Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mr Usman Baba, has approved the appointment of DSP Josephine Adeh as the new Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

A statement by the new PPRO on Tuesday in Abuja said the appointment was with immediate effect.

Adeh took over from ASP Daniel Ndirpaya whose appointment was approved by the Commissioner of Police in charge of the FCT on Aug. 31.

The statement said that Adeh was the 2 i/c in charge of Strategic Communications at the Force Public Relations Department before the appointment.

It said the new PPRO was a former Deputy Police Adviser as a Police Attaché in New York, U.S.

“Adeh is an Associate Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

“She has also attended the Advanced Detective Course at the Police Staff College, Jos,” the statement said.