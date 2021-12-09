The Inspector General of Police (I-G), Mr Usman Baba, has congratulated Mr Simon Lough, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, over his conferment with the title of a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Mr Frank Mba disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said Lough, a prosecutor, was the Head of Chambers, Legal Section of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

Mba said the officer was sworn in as a SAN following recommendations and approval by the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC).

He said the elevation of the Officer was on the heels of his outstanding contribution to the development of law in Nigeria and his enviable feats in the legal profession.

According to him, Lough was appointed as a cadet officer (ASP) into the service of the Nigeria Police Force in the year 2000.

“Lough has served in various departments of the Force including the legal section and held national positions on implementing legal policies for the country in his 21 years in service.

“Notable amongst his contributions and achievements is his record of securing over one hundred convictions of cases of armed robbery, murder, rape, financial crimes, amongst others.

“He has also successfully defended several high profile cases and got 33 judgments at the Court of Appeal and seven at the Supreme Court,” he said.

Mba said the achievements had earned him several commendations and awards within and outside Nigeria.

”His investiture as a SAN, Lough is the first serving member of the NPF and any other uniform agency in Nigeria to attain the feat in the legal profession.

“The achievement is a testament to hard work, dedication, tenacity and affirmation to the age long maxim that ‘hard work truly pays.