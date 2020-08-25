The Inspector General of Police (I-G), Mr Mohammed Adamu, says the entry requirements for recruitment into Constable cadre of the Nigeria Police Force has not changed.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Mr Frank Mba disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said that the statutory requirements would be thoroughly followed in the ongoing physical and credential screening exercise.

Mba said the clarification became necessary following reports in some sections of the media that the I-G had suspended the entry requirements for Constable cadre in the ongoing recruitment exercise.

“No one has the power to alter the conditions for recruitment into the Force, having been clearly provided for in Sections 71 – 75 and other relevant sections of the Police Act and Regulations.

“All candidates who successfully completed the online recruitment registration exercise were invited for physical and credential screening from Aug. 24 to Sept. 6 at various venues across the federation,” he said.

He said the screening officers had been directed to allow all the applicants to participate in the exercise and to recommend their suitability or otherwise.

Mba said the recommendation is expected to be in the spirit of transparency, accountability and fair hearing using the already established benchmarks as contained in the Act.

The FPRO said the I-G had commended the screening officers for the hitch free takeoff of the exercise at various locations nationwide.

He called on the officers to uphold high level of professionalism and observe necessary caution in line with the COVID-19 prevention regulations throughout the period of the exercise.

“As part of conscious efforts to deepen the integrity of the recruitment process, observers and monitors have been invited to provide oversights toward ensuring a credible exercise.

“The monitors and observers invited are from the Ministry of Police Affairs, the Police Service Commission and the Federal Character Commission,” he said. (NAN)