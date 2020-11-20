Layi Olanrewaju,Ilorin

The trial of erstwhile Senior Special Assistant, SSA, to the Kwara State Governor on Millennium Development Goals, MDGs, Alhaji Ope Saraki, commenced yesterday with the prosecution calling its star witness, Kunle Adimula.

Saraki, a cousin to the immediate past President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, allegedly collected N11,180,000 meant to execute some projects under the MDGs, a sum which exceeded the cash payable to an individual. The offence is contrary to Section 1 and 16 of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act 2011 (as amended) and punishable under Section 16 of the same Act.

The Ilorin zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had on March 24, 2020 arraigned Saraki on one-count charge bordering on money laundering before Justice Babangana Ashigar of the Federal High Court sitting in Ilorin, Kwara State.

The case was adjourned to January 13, 2021 for continuation of trial.