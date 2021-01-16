Chisom Orji, seasoned Nigerian US-based gospel artiste has recounted how she got inspiration for her latest single on October 4 2020 which gave birth to her latest single, Thank You For Your Grace ,which was produced by Franz Richards with a video shot by Uvi Orogun in the UK.

Orji, who has written over a hundred songs and has eight albums to her credit in a chat with Inside Nollywood said: “I got the inspiration for Thank You For Your Grace in a revelation in a dream on October 4, 2020. I saw a man in a white suit playing the song on a keyboard. He told me who will produce the song and the style of music it will be. I featured Sonnie Badu because I felt from the beginning that the song would need another artist to add a different touch to it. I have always admired the angelic voice of Sonnie Badu.”

On the challenges as a Nigerian gospel artist abroad, the happily married singer laments, “The music industry is extremely competitive here in the USA. There are so many musicians out there doing exactly what I am doing. I try not to pay attention to what others are doing. I pray to be focused on God, His calling and my purpose on earth. I try not to be distracted by the competition going on out there. Otherwise, I will see myself seeking for my glory instead of the glory of God.”