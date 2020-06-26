It might not be out of place to say that Emmanuel Ejike Ugah, who is popularly known as FlexyPizzle was born into music. He didn’t wander away doing other things before he was caught in the web of music.

He was discovered in the music industry at a tender age. At the early age of 12, he started recording music. He also had an interest in video and film editing and further proceeded to attend the Arena animations Nsp New Delhi India where he graduated from in 2016.

The Lagos-born FlexyPizzle has a record label known as Pizzle-Empire Entertainment. His blend of music includes Afro pop , dancehall , reggae , and hip hop. The singer has dropped singles like: “Too much money”, “I’m a Winner”, “Isingbaka”, and “Nornor” and hatching more.

Ugah is a Nigerian video and film editor, singer, songwriter who hails from Ebonyi State was born on April 5, 1986 in Shogunle, Lagos State. He attended Police Children School, Ikeja, Lagos where he finished from in 1996 and proceeded to Victory High School, Ikeja, where he graduated from in 2003.

Speaking on his choice to hit the music lane, FlexyPizzle enthused: “I went into music to be able to pass some messages of humanity and hope to the people.”

Indeed, this nimble singer is on the quest to enlighten the public more on man’s daily experience. “With my music, I want to let the world in on the many phases of life people go through – reality”.

For FlexyPizzle, who bubbles with youthful exuberance, he is trailing the blaze of legends like Bob Marley and Fela Anikulapokuti.

“I must add”, he continues brightly, “Tuface Idibia is another great inspiration and mentor in my musical career. He inspires me into putting my best foot out there.”

Today, while the world is adopting new changes to life, FlexyPizzle is mapping out some soft and lilting music to knead the soul and calm the nerves.

He lamented that though the Nigerian economy was not a healthy one and doesn’t encourage upcoming talents in the music industry, but he foresees limitless opportunities in the country.

When asked what has kept him going in the industry especially as a new bird, he said that focusing and praying to God remain the sure key for him.

His words: “It’s hard and difficult for upcoming artist because promoter/DJs ask for so much money and without money talented ones can’t be heard.”

speaking on how supportive his family been to his choice of career, he said that his mother has been very very supportive. On the other hand, he disclosed that his father doesn’t want him to go into music from day one because the old man wanted wanted his son to be a business man

He has not been working alone, having done a collaboration with Oritsefemi, titled Isimgbaka

Explaining and revealing the secret and inspiration behind his stage name – FlexyPizzle, he said that the word Flexy means flexibility and Pizzle means weep like koboko.

“I got my music talent from my mum. She loves singing,” he said.