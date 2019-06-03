Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

Former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, has debunked the claim by Governor Emeka Ihedioha that he did not handover anything to him.

In a press statement by his Special Adviser on media, Sam Onwuemeodo, he disclosed that he handed over to the new administration, assets and liability through the joint committee of Ihedioha’s inauguration committee led by the former chairman of the committee, Chris Okewulonu.

“Today, it is the issue of handover, there was a joint committee with Chris Okewulonu as a co chairman. They were handed over both assets and liabilities and taken round the key projects. They were satisfied. And the principal secretary to the former governor has also been there. He received the governor in Government House, took him round and also handed over to him every other thing left to be handed over, Okorocha said.