For Abuja-based actress, Nazareth Jesse, there’s nothing like having a rich husband that can guarantee his spouse comfort, peace of mind, love and care.

But then, the University of Abuja Economics graduate believes that it takes a rich man with the fear of God to be kind hearted towards his spouse.

On the kind of man she wants as husband, the actress said: “I want a man with vision, a kind hearted person, a man that is literate. I want a God fearing man with prospects. He should be ready to make me his life partner and not just a baby factory.

“His pocket size and looks are also very important. He must be handsome and financially balanced. Any man that wants to marry me should be ready to take over all my responsibilities as his wife.”

Jesse continued: “I’m not saying my man must be a billionaire, but if a billionaire comes my way, to God be the Glory. In addition, my man must be romantic and sexy too. So many Nigerian women are complaining about their husbands not being romantic, mine must be romantic because I hate adultery.”

For a while now, Jesse’s father has been pressurising her to get married, just like some of her friends or mates out there. On how she handled the pressure, the actress said: “I had to make my father understand that I can’t force myself on a man or settle down with just anyone that comes asking for my hand in marriage. Now, he has seen so many women rushing in and out of marriage, and he has resorted to prayers for me to settle down with a good person.