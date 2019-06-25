The Syli Nationale of Guinea must avoid defeat in their next Africa Cup of Nations match against Nigeria in order to brighten their chances of advancing to the last 16 of the competition.

The Syli Stars were almost beaten in their opener against debutantes, Madagascar, but earned a share of the spoils in a 2-2 draw after Bordeaux striker, Francois Kamano converted a spot kick in the 66th minute.

Guinea coach, Paul Put is aiming to get their campaign back on track against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

‘’I know I have a big game to play on Wednesday, against Nigeria. Today, the group that did not start the match against Madagascar trained and the other group worked in the massage room,’’ Put told guineefoot.info after training on Sunday.

‘’Nigeria is a great team, and it’s up to us to be bigger.’’

The Super Eagles have faced Guinea 17 times in the past, winning five, drawing seven and losing five.