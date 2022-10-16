From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The presidential candidate of the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and former Vice President of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has said that he has enough political experience to address security challenges currently bedeviling the country.

Atiku, therefore, appealed to Nigerians to give him the opportunity to use his wealth of experience to deliver good governance to the country.

He added that it would be a mirage building economic prosperity in the country without unity and national security.

“Nigeria has never been overwhelmed by insecurity in all parts of the country. Sadly we have reached a point where the functions of the state have been usurped by separatists, bandits, insurgents, and terrorists,” he said.

Alhaji Atiku stated this during an interactive session organised by the Arewa Joint Committee made up of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation (SABMF), Jamiyyar Matan Arewa (JMA) Arewa House (Centre for Historical Development and Research) and Arewa Research and Documentation Project (ARDP) in Kaduna yesterday.

The presidential hopeful who assured that he would develop Nigeria and build a dynamic economy for prosperity also promised to restore Nigeria’s unity and strengthen the security apparatus.