From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has said he has forgiven all those who ganged up against him in the state.

Bagudu stated this during the official flag off of the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign for the party’s chairmanship and councillorship candidates in the forthcoming local government election billed to take place in February 2022.

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Chika Malami, Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah, immediate past governor of the state, Alhaji Saadu Nasamu Dakingari, Major-General Muhammad Magoro (rtd) and other stakeholders attended the ceremony at Kamba town, Dandi Local Government Area of the state.

While addressing the party members, Bagudu recalled how Malami stepped down for him during the party’s primary, which enabled him to secure the gubernatorial ticket of the party without any rancour.

He said: “Our government is a government that is engaging our youths for the development of the state. Our state is blessed with many rice-processing companies, which is the outcome of President Muhammad Buhari administration’s commitment to agricultural revolution. I have also forgiven those who ganged up against me.”

Bagudu urged members of the party to continue to live in peace with others in the state and charged them to work hard for the success of the APC in the local government election.

Earlier, the Minister of Justice, Abubakar Chika Malami, who cited a verse of the Qur’an while making his remarks, noted that no matter how far falsehood flew, truth would overcome it one day.

He described Bagudu as a man with good character, and stressed that his leadership quality made his colleagues at the Progressive Governors Forum to elect him as their chairman.

Malami urged all members of the party to team up for total victory of their candidates in the forthcoming local government election.

Immediate past governor of the state, Alhaji Saadu Nasamu Dakingari, who also spoke at the event described the successful flag off of the party’s local government election campaign in Kamba as a testimony that Kebbi State is an APC state.