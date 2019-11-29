Tony Ogaga

From being an OAP, Teddizzle (Teddy Esosa Don-Momoh) has seamlessly transformed into a hip-hop artiste and recently, to prove that he knows his onions, he dropped yet another banging single entitled Grace. In this chat, The Fresh Prince as he is popularly called by fans opens up on finding love again after the death his wife, Keefee. He also talks about his music career and the craziest thing a female fan ever did to him among other interesting issues.

Tell us about growing up?

Growing up was cool. I did all what kids normally do including pranks and all those other stuffs that come with childhood but I was well behaved because I was disciplined by my parents. I grew up in different barracks across Nigeria. From Jos to Eket, from Eket to Port Harcourt, Lokoja, Ibadan, Abeokuta and Lagos, we were always on the move hence I have traveled all over Nigeria courtesy of my dad who was a military man. He was always being posted and we were always moving house. I wasn’t born with a silver spoon but was comfortable. Dad and mum were a perfect match. Dad was a soldier and mum was a teacher. Mum was a strong crusader for African values. Together they made sure we had the best they could afford. I didn’t understand what mum was trying to pass across back then but now I do. In retrospect I will say that I had an exciting childhood.

2019 is coming to a close, what has the year been like for you?

Wow! It has been a great year and I have to thank God for that. It has been filled with ups and downs, lessons and memorable moments; it has been awesome!

You recently dropped a spanking new single entitled Grace…

Yes, Grace is on massive rotation and I have been getting lots of positive vibes. Grace talks about the journey of my life. I am a product of Grace. Everything I have achieved have been because of grace. You see, I am such a lucky guy. Grace found me and singled me out for glory. Grace is a great song and you can go check it out online because right now it is banging! Grace is a fusion of hip hop and jazz with a midtempo feel. Grace was produced by one of the world’s greatest young minds by the name of Kuebounce.

How are you able to combine the world of an OAP and that of a hip-hop artiste?

(Laughter) We have 24 hours in a day. What I do is prioritise effectively. If I am not in the studio recording, I am at the other office doing my media job and I think I am still venturing into other occupations though low key and it is all to keep body soul and mind actively sound. And I will say it is all by God’s grace.

Burna Boy is one artiste making waves globally and he just got a Grammy nomination, what is your take on that?

Burna Boy is thorough and knows his onions. I remember that when he started, the industry felt he was grossly underrated but he was resilient and consistent, dropping great content continuously. From hip-hop to dance hall and Afro beat he was all over the place and he was doing collabos and just generally having fun making music. The ‘clouds’ of his contents became full and heavy and like they say, when the clouds are full and heavy, rain will definitely fall. I am so excited for him and I pray he brings the Grammy home; it is about time. He deserves it because he has worked so hard for it. Believe in you even if no one does and keep working hard; that is Burna Boy for you and here is saying a big congratulations to him!

You have already dropped a couple of singles, when is the album dropping?

I could have dropped it a life time ago because the album is ready but I am a person who is led by the Holy Ghost. I would rather say the album will drop soon but this won’t stop me from dropping new content. In fact, as we speak, the Christmas remix song which I dropped last Christmas drops online pretty soon. it’s entitled Merry Christmas Y’all, featuring legendary EL.

As a veteran, how would you describe the growth of Nigerian music?

I would say the industry is not there yet but we are not where we used to be way back kind of. It is getting better by the day though. Check this out, way back we had artistes plus real record label, plus great content and no corporate sponsorship and no deals but today, we have artistes plus no real record labels, plus good content, plus corporate sponsorship, plus deals. So, you see that somethings that were lacking way back are gradually getting into the larger picture. It is just a matter of time. The industry is a work in progress and it is now getting worldwide recognition.

You lost your wife, Keefee a couple of years ago, have you found love again? Are you ready to give love another chance?

Yes I have found love again (laughter). It has been a while and I still miss Keefee but I am ready to give love another chance. I am ready to mingle (laughter).

Wow! You found a new love? Could you tell us about her? Was it love at first sight?

We met in the line of duty at the border of Christ and the crossroads of purpose. No, it was not love at first sight. We kind of met and over time things just happened and now we are cool with each other.

So, when are the wedding bells going to ring?

Ha! I don’t think there will be wedding bells-o but jumping the broom (laughter).

Teddy, you are a hunk. What is the craziest thing a female fan ever did to you?

Craziest thing? Hmmm… I’m sorry, can’t say… I am not a kiss and tell person. If I say anything it is definitely going to go viral. But one I won’t forget soon was when a female fan sent me her wet panties in an envelope. Imagine if I was a yahoo boy (laugher). But I don’t see them as fans, I see them as family hence I call them fams.

What was the best decision you ever made?

That was accepting Christ as my personal Lord and Saviour.

Tell us about your happiest moment?

Those were moments shared with my late wife, Keefee, whom I called my Keflon Don. Yeah…that was how I fondly called her.

How about your saddest moment?

That was on June 12, 2014. The venue was Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, Desert Spring Hospital to be precise. That was when my love was called to glory. That was when Kefe died. Jesus!