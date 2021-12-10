Super Eagles head coach, Gernot Rohr, has expressed hopes that there is a possibility that Victor Osimhen could be in the Nigerian squad for next month’s Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

Osimhen has been Nigeria’s leading goal-getter since 2019 when former Manchester United loanee Odion Ighalo announced his retirement from international football.

The 22-year-old was Nigeria’s highest goalscorer during the qualification for Cameroon 2021 and the group stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying series.

But the youngster suffered multiple facial fractures on November 23 during an Italian Serie A clash against champions Inter Milan which all but ruled him out of action for three months.

