ALL Progressives Congress national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has paid a glowing tribute to his close associate and trusted ally, Prof. Tunde Samuel, who died on Wednesday, in Lagos after a brief illness.
In an emotional condolence message, which he personally signed and made available to journalists at the weekend, Asiwaju Tinubu described the late Prof. Samuel as a reputable and renowned political philosopher, strategist, administrator, social reformer, and distinguished academic.
He said the late professor contributed immensely to the formulation of policies and programmes that had positioned Lagos State as the fifth largest economy in Africa and the investment destination in Nigeria.
His words: “The news of the death of my friend, confidant, and political associate, Professor Tunde Samuel, came as a rude shock which effect still reverberates through my spine. This condolence message is thus, a very difficult task for me.
“Prof. Samuel was a reputable and renowned political philosopher, strategist, administrator, social reformer and distinguished academic. The many awards and laurels he won in his over 73 years of earthly sojourn are testimonies to his cerebral power and leadership acumen.
His administrative foot-prints and intellectual land-marks on higher education in Lagos will remain indelible for a long time.
“His pioneering leadership of the Lagos State College of Primary Education as Provost was the foundation on which the recent upgrade of the institution to the status of a university was laid. His role in the formative years of Lagos State University as a member of the institution’s Provisional Governing Council cannot be forgotten.
“As Governor of Lagos State, he was my Special Adviser on Education and his professional inputs contributed to the boost that has attended all levels of education in the state. Perhaps, this informed the decision of the Federal Government to appoint him as Chairman of Governing Council, Federal University, Otuoke, Bayelsa State, a position he held until his death.
“A prominent member of the APC Governance Advisory Council, Prof. Samuel contributed immensely to the formulation of policies and programmes that have positioned Lagos as the fifth largest economy in Africa and the investment destination in Nigeria.
“His death is coming at a time that his expertise and experience are crucially needed in the task of nation-building. We shall keep forging ahead, pursuing the deceased’s dream of a Nigeria that works for all, especially the poor. We are consoled that his life was a blessing to many. He will be sorely missed but we will continue to treasure his memory.”
