Rita Okoye, Lagos

Passionate about contributing to Nigeria’s fast-growing entertainment industry, multitalented Afrobeat singer-songwriter, Hannah ‘Oyin’ Guendemir has revealed her interest in the Nigerian movie industry as an extra showcase for her talents.

‘Over the years, I have watched several Nigerian movies and felt I could fill up some certain part of their productions via my acting prowess built over the years. I believe I can fit into any role, but certainly I look forward to playing romantic roles as I have got the body to die for,’ German-born Oyin said.

On her journey into the music, Oyin said that she started to write songs and experiment with beats and sounds when she was a teenager. But it was years later that she stepped into a professional music studio.

Living in Portugal, where she had moved to pursue a professional music career, she started to intuitively create African pop instrumentals with the technical support of a sound engineer.

At this point of her career, Oyin had to decide on which creative area she wanted to focus. ‘As an independent female music artist trying to build up a sustainable career from scratch, I just realised at a certain point that I was becoming my own bottleneck trying to write and produce for others and for myself, plus building up and strengthening my artist brand and image every single day.

‘I hope that I will be able to produce more music in the future, but for now I decided to focus on being a songwriting music artist and entertainer,’ the artist said.