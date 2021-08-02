From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The Archbishop of the Enugu Anglican Diocese, Most Rev Emmanuel Chukwuma, has washed his hands off any complicity in the repatriation of the leader of Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, to Nigeria.

In a statement personally issued in Enugu by the archbishop, he denied any involvement in Kanu present incarceration and expressed surprise that IPOB could link his name to matter.

Rev Chukwuma stressed that he had strongly maintained a stoic and dignified position on justice and fair play in governance at all levels for the Igbo nation.

His statement reads:

‘I was stunned by a recent report credited to Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) published by Sahara Reporters in their 26th July 2021 edition.

‘In the said report, it was alleged that I was part of the conspiracy that led to the abduction and repatriation of the leader of IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, to Nigeria.

‘Ordinarily, I would have ignored the said report for lacking in substance but that would have elicited different narratives and unhealthy speculations in the mind of Nigerians.

‘A comment, therefore, is considered necessary for posterity. In my privileged position as a religious leader, I have vehemently maintained a stoic and dignified position on justice and fair play in governance at all levels, and adherence to due process and constitutionality while seeking justice for the oppressed.

‘This is variously canvassed at different fora. My position has not changed as it is consistent with my avowed beliefs and convictions.’

The Archbishop stated that involving him in the despicable act of abduction and repatriation of IPOB leader was a joke taken too far, adding that it was equally laughable, reprehensible and very unfortunate.

He urged discerning minds to discountenance the report, describing it as a product of mischief makers and disgruntled elements.

Rev Chukwuma further said: ‘I have in strong terms condemned reference to IPOB as a terrorist organization, but rather as a non-violent group of agitators.’

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.