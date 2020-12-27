Governor of Abia State, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has dismissed as fake news, rumours making the rounds that he plans to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Speaking on a radio programme monitored in Umuahia on Friday, Governor Ikpeazu said he has not seen any reason to leave the PDP for any other party.

Reacting to a question on the matter, the governor said pointedly: “I do not see any reason I should leave the PDP for any other political party. The music of politics as it plays differs from one state to another. Here in Abia, the people are comfortable with the PDP and I think the aspirations of Ndi Abia will be met and achieved on the platform of the PDP.”

Continuing, the governor said: “Nobody has been able to convince me that there is a better party for us here in Abia than the PDP. I am a strong member of the PDP and a leader in the party. In fact, I am the Deputy Chairman of the PDP Governor’s Forum”, adding, “I will rather be a conductor in a moving vehicle than be the driver of a stationary vehicle.”