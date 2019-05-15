Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State government has described as unfounded, insinuations making the rounds that Governor Samuel Ortom is planning to rejoin his former political party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

A statement signed by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, and made available to our correspondent, stressed that Governor Ortom had no reason whatsoever and no plan to leave the PDP.

“We have read reports insinuating that the Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, plans to leave the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and return to All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Such unfounded insinuations have grown stronger since the governor’s visit to President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Monday.

Akase further stated that as leader of the PDP in the state, the governor enjoys a robust relationship with other PDP leaders and members at the state and national levels adding that his principal’s visit to the Presidential Villa was to brief President Muhammad Buhari about security situation in the state.

“The Benue electorate have also indicated clearly from the results of the last general elections that the PDP remains their preferred political party. Governor Ortom always stands with his people and this, he will continue to do.

“We wish to advise those spreading the rumour and misleading people to know that President Buhari is not an APC president. He is the president of the whole Nigeria across party divides. He is the Commander-in-Chief of the country’s armed forces and receives periodic briefings from state governors and other stakeholders.

“Governor Ortom’s visit to the Presidential Villa was therefore to discuss state matters particularly to give the president an update on the security situation in his state and the efforts the government is making to guarantee peace in all parts of the state as well as its borders with other states such as Taraba and Ebonyi.

“Politics is over. Now is time for governance to ensure that development gets to the people. We advise those making unfounded speculations and fanning embers of discord to allow Governor Ortom and President Buhari to synergise where possible and concentrate on strategising to ensure the security of lives and property as well as general welfare of the people,” the statement read.