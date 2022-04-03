From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Former leader of the Movement of the Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND), Victor Ben Ebikabowei aka Boyloaf has said he has no regret joining the Niger Delta struggle.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

Boyloaf in conjunction with Government Ekpemupolo aka Tompolo, Eris Paul aka Ogunboss, Bibopere Ajube aka Shoot at Sight etc were the brains behind MEND which took the Niger Delta struggle to another dimension prompting the Nigerian government led by the late Umaru Yar’ Adua to declare Presidential amnesty to all ex-agitators.

Boyloaf in brief remark during the celebration of his 50th birthday and formal launch of the Boy Child Project by the Boyloaf Foundation in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State over the weekend said he and others were pushed to rise up and defend the people.

According to him the Niger Delta struggle became a symbol of strength because of the neglect and perceived injustices meted out to the people of the region.

Boyloaf who insisted that he had no regrets defending his people said his desire to give back to the society led to the establishment of his foundation.

The Interim Administrator, Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Col. Milland Dixon Dikio (rtd), Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, the President of the Ijaw National Congress (INC), Prof. Benjamin Okaba among others took turns to pay glowing tributes to Boyloaf.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

Dikio, Diri and Okaba described the former warlord as a phenomenon and commended him for his agitation towards the emancipation of the Niger Delta region.

Delivering a keynote address on the topic, “Peace a Priceless Asset for Niger Delta Growth and Development”, Dikio remarked that peace remains indispensable in the quest to make the Niger Delta the safest place to live and do business.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

According to him the struggle for a better deal for the Niger Delta can be achieved if there is a change of approach and tactics.

Dikio who said he was excited about the achievements of the celebrant after leaving the creeks and dropping his weapons, urged him to continue to be a worthy example and lead the way for others to follow.

He also commended Boyloaf and other ex-warlords for their efforts which brought the attention of the world to the issues bedevilling the region but added that there is still a lot to be done for the Niger Delta.

“Ebikabowei Victor-Ben, Tompolo, Bibopere Ajube and others have fought their own battles. This generation and future generations will also have their own battles to fight”.

“The present and future battles cannot be fought the same way; they are more intellectual and economic battles than muscle. We need to prepare and get into the space where we can win and win for the region and Nigeria in general.”

Diri, who was represented by the Secretary to the Bayelsa State Government (SSG), Konbowei Benson said Boyloaf played a significant role in sustaining the peace and stability in the region.

In his remarks, chairman of the occasion, Prof. Okaba went down memory lane to what led to the proclamation of the amnesty programme and also paid tributes to those who had been part of the struggle for environmental and social justice for people of the region.

“The sustainable peace and development in the Niger Delta must be anchored on justice, equity and fairness. These ingredients have been lacking because of government’s approach to solve the region’s problems which includes the age long neglect of the area”.