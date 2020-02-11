Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Contrary to insinuations in some quarters that the state government has suspended the Treasury Single Account (TSA) scheme adopted by the administration of Emeka Ihedioha, Governor Hope Uzodinma has assured that there is no controversy over the adoption, noting that the policy still stands.

It would be recalled that the governor had on assumption of office warned that all funds meant for the state must be domiciled in TSA.

A press statement by his Chief Press Secretary and Media Adviser, Oguwike Nwachukwu, made available to newsmen in Owerri, stated that “Governor Uzodinma’s directive to that effect is being complied fully by all heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government in the state.

He added that the “explanation has become necessary following insinuation in some quarters as orchestrated by a few ragtag local publications and social media loafers, that the state government has abandoned the TSA.”

Governor Uzodinma’s administration he further said “is not only committed to due process and accountable governance, but determined to use all the resources meant for Imo people to work for them.”

The governor, however, has frowned at what he described as “the mismanagement of scarce state resources by the past administrations” which he noted had put in place mechanisms to achieve commendable accountability in office.

Governor Uzodinma, meanwhile, has assured that he would not be party to any attitude that promotes financial malfeasance in the state under his watch.