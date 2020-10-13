The Vice- Chancellor designate of the University of Calabar, Prof. Florence Banku Obi, has called on the general public to disregard the fake Facebook account created in her name by fraudsters.

The VC designate who said her attention was drawn to a fake Facebook account “Florence Banku Obi”, frowns at such acts which she described as dubious and fraudulent.

This is therefore to inform the general public that the Facebook account is fake.

“I have received several calls from close friends who said the user of the fake account demanded money from them for employment and contract in the University of Calabar. The said account does not belong to me. I want to use this medium to tell the general public not to do any business or transaction with a fake account created in my name as anyone who does so is at his or her own risk”.

“The fraudster goes about promising jobs, contracts, favours, connections among others.

She said that security agencies have been detailed to do the needful and anyone caught will face the wrath of the law.