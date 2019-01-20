From Stanley Uzoaru,

Owerri

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State has dismissed the claim that he has been suspended from the All Progressives Congress (APC), insisting that he remains a member of the party.

Okorocha, who denied the alleged suspension through his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo, also insisted that there was no faction in Imo State chapter of the APC.

His words: “There is only one APC in the State with Hon. Daniel Nwafor as the Chairman and Owelle Rochas Okorocha as the leader. Any other group claiming to be a faction of Imo APC must obviously be a gang of 419ers or league of fraudsters who are experts in issuance of dud cheques and collecting billions for jobs not done.

“Only contentious issue in Imo APC is that the National Chairman of the Party, Mr. Adams Oshiomhole, imposed a known PDP member and a known character in the state on the party as its governorship candidate, and by so doing, pushing the party and its members to a very tight corner especially when it comes to the issue of marketing a candidate.

“We are worried that the elections are around the corner and some people who are expected to know better, are behaving as if they have nothing at stake. Governor Okorocha and APC members in the State will deliver President Muhammadu Buhari and other marketable Candidates of the Party. And the party in the State shall outlive these yahoo folks,” he concluded.