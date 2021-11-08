From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi state Governor, Chief David Umahi, has denied social media comments attributed to him, alleging that he rejected the outcome of the Saturday’s Anambra Governorship Election.

Former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor and candidate of the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA),Chukwuma Soludo, had won 18 out of the 20 local government areas so far declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Candidate of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP) ,Valentine Ozigbo and the Ifeanyi Uba of the Young Progressive Party(YPP) won one local government area each while the APC candidate, Andy Uba could not win in any of the local government areas.

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed tomorrow (Tuesday) to conclude the election in Ihiala local government where election could not hold on Saturday.

As Nigerians were waiting for the conclusion of the election, social media on Sunday became awash with a quoted statement attributed to the APC Governor of Ebonyi state, Chief David Umahi, wherein he accused Governor Willie Obiano and the APGA government in Anambra state of rigging out the APC candidate in favour of Soludo.

But in a statement released on Monday by the Special Assistant(SA) to Governor Umahi on Media and Publicity, Mr. Francis Nwaze, Umahi described the comment as fake and the handiwork of mischief makers

“Our attention has been drawn to an infantile Facebook post on the timeline of one Chijinkem, alleging that the Governor of Ebonyi State, Engineer David Umahi declared that the last Saturday’s gubernatorial election in Anambra was fret with irregularities.

“The poster equally implied that the Governor rejects the outcome on behalf of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and people of Anambra State and threatened to seek redress.

“Ordinarily, we wouldn’t have bothered responding to the ill-fated post by the attention-seeking fellow but we have elected to clear the doubt of some discerning minds.

“First, Governor Umahi, at no point, made such remarks about the Anambra State Gubernatorial election.

“It is, however, uncomplimentary to imagine the Governor speaking on behalf of the Standard-bearer of the APC and a Party that has a full-fledged structure, moreover, in an election that its outcome has not been concluded by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“Going by the foregoing, we hereby urge the general public to disregard the post as it has no iota of truth in it.

“We also like to use this medium to remind the poster and other Social Media purveyors of fake news that the State Law on fake news is very much in place to deal with potential recalcitrants.

“The General Public is advised to ignore the post as it did not emanate from His Excellency, the Governor of Ebonyi State” the statement said.

