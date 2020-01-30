Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Imo State House of Assembly Deputy Speaker, Okey Onyekanma, has denied defecting to the All Progressive Party (APC).

Onyekanma, a member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), while admitting that he has resigned his position as the Deputy Speaker and remains in the PDP, stated that he has not defected.

In a telephone chat with Daily Sun, Onyekanma said while others defected without resigning from their post, he only resigned saying, “I’m still very much a member of the PDP.”

The PDP had on Wednesday said its members in the Imo State House of Assembly, who defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC), have lost their seats.

PDP spokesman Kola Ologbondiyan noted that going by the provisions of the 1999 Constitution, the defectors were no longer members of the state House of Assembly.

Consequently, Ologbondiyan called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to immediately conduct fresh elections in the various constituencies of the defecting lawmakers in accordance with the law.