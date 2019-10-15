Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Young Progressives Party (YPP) presidential candidate in the last general elections, Professor Kingsley Moghalu, has described as false allegations by Human Rights lawyer Femi Falana that he is now a member of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

He also denied being given an appointment by the ruling party, describing the claims as a “surprise and embarrassment.”

The former presidential candidate went on to demand an apology and a public retraction of what he called “this falsehood” from Mr Falana.

Prof. Moghalu, in a personally signed statement made available to the press, said: