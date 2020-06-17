Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Speaker, Edo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Frank Okiye, yesterday said he has not thought of resigning from the All Progressives Congress as a mark of solidarity with the state governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Rt. Hon. Philip Shaibu who have resigned from the party.

Recall that the state governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Rt. Hon. Philip Shaibu resigned from the party in order to pursue their political ambition.

Okiye said this while answering questions from journalists shortly after an end of a ceremony to mark his one year in office as Speaker of the State House of Assembly.

The Speaker who said he would have been happier if all the members of the house were completed said he has only done his part and that the power to call for another inurguration of the house goes beyond him just as he said he has always maintained a cordial relationship with the other 14 members who have not been inurgurated.

“They are my friends and we have always talked and I will not deny the fact that each time we talked we try to reflect on the possibility of their coming back to be reinugurated.

“And for me, you know it is like official and I have done what I feel on behalf of the house what I feel is in the best interest of the house.

“And that decision to reverse it is now above me.

“They are in court already. We have done our own within the limit of our capacity.

The Speaker said it is on record that 12 bills were received by the house during the period under review, six were assented to, two were passed into law and four are at different stages of consideration and four assented to.