From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, has expressed sadness over those expressing doubt that his convoy was attacked by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen while on a visit to his farm on Saturday.

The governor spoke to State House Correspondents after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, where he said he came to commend the President for the statement made condemning the attack in his farm along Gkoko road in the state.

He disclosed that President Buhari has accepted the suggestions he has made on the security situation in the state.

He urged Nigerians to deemphasise politics on the issue of security, saying that all hands must be on deck to tackle the menace.

Governor Ortom commended otner governors for standing by him over the attack.

While insisting that he has not done anything wrong in enacting a law beneficial to the state, he prayed that his enemies should not experience what he went though.

Governor Ortom has said the gunmen, numbering about 15, had trailed his convoy to a river bank where he was on foot with his security details and opened fire on them.

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has described as shocking and a rude awakening the apparent attempt on the governor’s life.

Following the incident, President Buhari had on Sunday ordered an ‘open and transparent’ investigation into the attack.