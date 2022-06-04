Presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has said his recent speech, in Abeokuta, on his presidential ambition did not demonstrate any disrespect to President Muhammadu Buhari.

A statement signed by the Director, Media and Communications, Tinubu Presidential Campaign Organisation, Bayo Onanuga, Friday said, no time did Tinubu play any ethnic card or denigrate any ethnic group.

He noted that the main thrust of Tinubu’s presentation was that his huge contributions to the formation and electoral success of the ruling APC should count in his favour, as a true party man who desires to be the flag bearer.

“That is surely out of his character, as Engineer David Babachir Lawal, attested in his viral whatsApp statement. Tinubu’s speech did not demonstrate any disrespect to Buhari for whom he has a very high regard, and whose re-election campaign he chaired in 2019.

“Since the video of the speech he delivered in Yoruba hit the social media, varied interpretations have been given to the speech, which in the main was about Governor Abiodun, who in the true tradition of Yoruba culture bowed to his leader after Tinubu’s short speech,” the statement partly read.

According to Onanuga, the fresh conditions proposed by President Muhammadu Buhari for the consideration of a presidential candidate of the party made it necessary for Asiwaju to labour to convince the delegates that he fits the bill.

He described the interpretation of Tinubu’s address in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital on Thursday as erroneous, misleading and mischievous.

