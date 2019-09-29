Bola did not tell us her decision before we left but I am hoping she does the right thing by walking away from that unhealthy relationship. I know people say stuff like men are more than women on the planet and so women should be grateful for whatever attention they get from men but does that mean anything goes? It’s all hogwash please! I am back to the grind and it’s like my life is just one big roller coaster ride.

I had several Meetings during the week and in fact last week AML/CFT CSO Forum Nigeria (Anti-Money Laundering, Counter Financing Terrorism Civil Society Organisations Forum) had a stakeholders Meeting with the Entertainment Industry and it was quite enlightening. I still have my Saturday shows on Unilag 103.1.FM and you may have guessed right, it is the last Monday of the month tomorrow and Warien Rose Foundation will be having DVA (Domestic Violence Anonymous) at Golden Tulip Festac.

I have not had time to sit with some of the abused women for a while now as I have been so busy, the rest of the Team has been doing a fantastic job but this time around I will create time for them and hopefully will be able to allay their fears of feeling abandoned. Giving personal attention to all is not possible but I have tried to create a balance and hopefully it will be good enough. Jasmine and I had dinner in our favourite Italian Restaurant somewhere on the Island during the week and guess who showed up? Temi! Yes, the same Temi, my ex! I had just placed my order for a bacon and lamb Lasagna and it boasts of a delicious homemade bolognese sauce! Loaded with parmesan cheese and layered with a mix of vegetables, bacon strips and minced lamb, the recipe is nothing short of perfect. Jasmine asked for a plateful of buttery risotto with mushrooms.

A little digression….a healthy bowl of mushroom risotto has benefits more than you can think. A great source of protein, powerful antioxidant and even has cancer-fighting properties. “Well, well, well if it’s not the hottest Bachelorettes in town,” I turned round in shock to see Temi’s appreciative glance as his wondering gaze went over my body and it annoyed me.

I gave him a scathing look but was determined to be polite. “Fancy seeing you here,” Jasmine exclaimed. “Yes, I came here with a few friends; care to join us Ladies?” Teni asked.

I looked across at his friends, sure I cared. Why would I want to be at the same table with Temi, the last time we met, the circumstance was not pleasant and it ended badly. “I know what you are thinking sweetheart and believe me, I do not hold a grudge but you can make it up to me.

Have dinner with me and the guys and let’s go clubbing tonight?” Teni said turning on the charm. “That will be splendid Temi,” Jasmine said super excitedly. “No I do not think it’s a good idea,’ I heard myself say. What does this guy want from me? I asked myself the umpteenth time. For those of you who are not familiar with our story.

Once upon a time there was a Temi and Tobs and everyone concluded that their love story was set in stone and the love between Romeo and Juliet paled in comparison to what they had. Along the line Temi who by the way had cheated in the past with this particular girl and had been forgiven suddenly decided one fine day to call off his engagement to Tobs and before you could say Jack Robinson, Temi got married to same girl.

Now few years down the line, Temi wants Tobs back! It just simply doesn’t work like that. Women are not toys that you want one minute and the next you discard only to come back later for the same toy you had said you were not interested in. What is wrong with some men? Temi has been relentless in his pursuit, it is becoming worrisome. I have shunned, shamed, insulted and threatened him yet he keeps coming back. He must be sick!