Rita Okoye

Known for his large heart and philanthropic nature, Idise Anthony popularly known as Therealtfame from Oleh, Isoko South Local Government Area – Delta State, has bemoaned the several heartbreaks he has experienced from people he assists in one way or the other

On that note, TherealTfame who was the former sponsor of Nigerian Rapper, Young6ix advised his fans not to relent in their efforts to remain good despite the outcome.

“God you see my heart. All I’ve got is pure love and kindness. Sometimes when I help people they pay me back with evil! Don’t let it be my downfall! Guide and Protect me and my friends and family. I also advice all to be good and kind despite all the challenges that might come your way, ” he noted.

It would be recalled that Therealtfame had sometime ago, blasted his Artiste, Yung6ix for not “blowing” despite all the money he spent on him.

He maintained that he spent quite a lot on Yung6ix but did not see any result, while adding that the rapper is broke and shows off with things he does not own.

Therealtfame had his primary education at All Saints Primary School and St. Michaels College, before heading to Lefke University in Northern Cyprus where he obtained a Masters of Arts degree in Human Resources.

He is also a Licensed Football Agent, a Sports and Events Management and the formal manager to a Nigeria popular musician Yung6ix.