When the girls arrived we pretty much hung out together for the rest of the night while Zara and Jasmine entertained us with their antics, analysing the clothes worn by the women and trying to guess which was designer and which was cut and sew. I had laughed so much in the course of the night that I was almost pleasant when bidding Bola and her married lover goodnight. I got to the office late because of the crazy traffic the following day and it almost spoilt my mood. I was also being constantly interrupted by my Secretary. “Deb, what’s with you today?’ I asked quietly determined to put a lid on my temper that was about boiling over.

“You have a call from the UK, your friend Ms Clara,” Debbie said looking harassed. I knew I had been behaving like a bear with a sore head so I gave her a soothing smile. “What of the Book on Romance you said you want to write?” Clara asked effervescently, her enthusiasm was infectious. “I am determined to make sure you publish that Book, you do know from start to finish I will be with you all the way, applying excellence right to the physical print. Oh lest I forget, I am also a ghost writer, so let’s get that Book started” she concluded laughing. Nice, I didn’t know Clara had joined the league of ghost writers, for those of you wondering what that means; a ghost writer is hired to write literary or journalistic works, speeches, or other texts that are officially credited to another person as the author. … Screenplay authors can also use ghost writers to either edit or rewrite their scripts to improve them. So there….Clara well, let’s just say, a trial will convince you. I am having brunch with the girls this afternoon and can’t wait to tell them about the latest development with the Book and the party at the Mansion. The special invite is also extended to the girls. I didn’t want to leave my comfort zone and brunch was on me so we decided to hang out at one of our favourite spots, a Hotel, hidden away on the island and surrounded by trees. I have always loved the ambiance, food and the serenity of the place and it has a soothing effect on me. We got together for 3.00pm, Kaycee was fasting and I didn’t want her to break her fast before she was ready to do so! “Thank God we’re finally eating, you call it brunch, have you checked the time?” Zara asked glaring at me as she grumbled. “Relax, we are here now. No need to act grumpy,” I said laughing. “More over a little spiritual exercise of abstaining will do you no harm,” I teased lightly. “You are absolutely right Tobs!” Jasmine said smiling. “Look at me for a while now I haven’t had horizontal refreshment, there was this guy I met at a Conference but after the second date, he went code 143 on me and you know I can’t stand clingy men,” Jasmine said with wide eyed innocence. “Are you for real Jaz, what on earth has fasting got to do with sex?” I asked shaking my head in bewilderment. “Aaaah everything oh!” Zara said comically while Bola laughed uncontrollably. “You girls are just sick!” I said in disgust. Kaycee was quiet, completely oblivious of her surroundings. “Kaycee is everything ok,” I asked in concern. “Yes, I am sorry I just realised I left my Bible in Church when I stopped over before coming here,” she said with a smile. “By the way you Ladies are invited for tonight’s hangout,” Kaycee said with a crooked smile. “Hangout?” Bola asked in confusion. “Yes in Church with God,” Kaycee said still smiling. “Oh that?” Bola said smirking. “Is it funny,” I asked giving Bola a piercing look. I have always been a bit intolerant of anyone who treated the things of God with levity. “No it’s not!” Bola said giving me the ‘what’s with you’ look. I know I need to watch my attitude with Bola, I guess her refusal to leave her married lover just grates on me. Its best I stick to why we are here. Bola’s personal issue has to take the back burner for now. I will definitely re-visit!

