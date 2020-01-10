Tony Ogaga

Gospel music singer, Mic D is one of the emerging faces poised to shape 2020 as far as gospel music is concerned. In this chat Mic D who says his influences include Rev. Chris Oyakhilomen, Pastor Moses Olayemi, Frank Edwards, Tyribet, Kirk Franklin and Sinach talks about how his journey into the gospel music industry started, his challenges and of course, his dreams.

Tell us about growing up and where you born with a silver spoon?

Growing up was really a beautiful experience. I am the second child from a family of six sibling. I was born in Delta State, Ethiope East LGA, Jesse Town to be precise in the late 1990s. I attended National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN). I wasn’t really born with a silver spoon but I had almost everything I wanted as a child though mum and dad went through difficult times but God was always there for us. There were days I had to help my mum hawk yam around the street of Sapele in order to raise money for my school fees and the next meal. Staying in a one and half room apartment with my parents and five siblings was a big challenge. Business went down for my dad but we were happy with our lives and the little we had.

How did gospel music start for you and who were your early influences?

Beginning music at the age of nine is one of those beautiful experience I cannot forget in my life time. I have always loved serving God because my parents always encouraged us to go to church so I joined the children’s choir and started developing great love for music. After a while I became the drummer of the church. That was how I started writing my own songs, filling and keeping them for the future. Talking about why I choose gospel music, it was because my love for Jesus and His work is so great. All my life I have been in church and have always aspired to win souls for God. So, my aim is to win souls for Christ through my songs. The gospel means good news so it has become my responsibility to bring good news to people all around the world through my music. I will say without mincing words, gospel music is my life. I am doing gospel music because of my love for Jesus.

Did anybody try to discourage you when you started and how did you handle them?

One of my challenges was that starting up was really not too smooth for me though I had all the support I wanted from my parents and siblings. But I also had some people who were like leaders to me, whom I thought would encourage me but ended up discouraging me with their words and actions, One in particular even told me to quit! Those times were difficult times for me. So many words to discourage me but I didn’t give up because I knew those challenges came to take me to the next level. Some even wanted to press me down so that I will not be heard but with the help of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, through Pastor Moses Olayemi, the story turned out differently for me. One of those moments I will never forget in my life was when my pastor called me to his office as a child and told me that my future was very great. He told me I could sing and advised me to hone my skills, add value to myself and take my game to the next level and with hard work I would be a great man.

You recently were nominated for an award in the UK, what does it signify for you?

I was nominated as the Best Music Act at the Nollywood Entertainment and Leadership Awards (NELAS) 2019 which was held in London. It was one of my most beautiful moments since I started this great journey. The award nomination itself has given me boldness and encouragement and placed me on diverse platforms. I feel so blessed and honoured. Thanks to the organizers once more.

When are you dropping your full-length album?

I have released several singles including Billionaire and I Prosper among others. I have also released Thank God which has gotten a lot of recognition and airplay across the world. This same song was instrumental to me being nominated for NELAS award in London last year. My album will be coming out soon. The release date will be announced shortly. I want to say a very big thank you to my father and inspiration, Pastor Moses Olayemi, Mr. and Mrs Wilson Akpovwovwo and Pastor Ewere Obuene and all the radio stations, DJs, promoters, and fans across the world who have supported my journey so far, God bless and increase you richly; the love has just been so amazing!

Why is it that a lot of gospel musicians are doing all they can to copy secular musicians including their life styles?

Many are called but few are chosen. However, I can only talk about myself. I don’t know of any gospel artiste that is going the other way. As for me, I am following the plan and the vision of God concerning what He has called me to do.

What are your dreams?

Touring the whole world, preaching the gospel through music, giving people hope, nourishing their souls and making them appreciate what the Word of God is saying through the songs He has given to me.