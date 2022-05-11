From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

A member of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Board of Trustees in Anambra State, Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka, says there is nothing to worry about a rumour that the Supreme Court of Nigeria had sacked the national chairman of the party, Chief Victor Oye.

Chief Ezeonwuka said even if such a rumour turned out to be true that the party was not finished, describing APGA as a deity in Igboland that could not be surmounted by anyone.

He, however, said that he believed in court processes, adding that no judgement would ever be given based on sentiments except there were facts to justify such judgements.

“I don’t know whether the rumoured Supreme Court sack of the APGA national chairman, Chief Victor Oye is true or not. I heard it the way you heard it. But I must point out that the party has fought untold legal battles.

“A lot of money has gone into court cases. I’m disappointed that APGA’s existence has witnessed many court cases. It’s a sad development for the party.

“However, even if the Supreme Court sacks Oye as rumoured, the party will not lose Anambra State because APGA is a deity in Igboland. Whoever tells you that our Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo will lose his seat, doesn’t have the facts of what is happening.

“Anambra people made no mistake in electing Soludo as Governor. He is a good material. APGA is our regional party and Soludo is there for the progress of Anambra and Igbo nation generally, ” he said.

On Nigerian President of Igbo extraction, Chief Ezeonwuka said to allow an Igboman to be the next President of Nigeria come 2023 would be the best thing to happen to the country.

“For the country to progress, you should hand over power to an Igboman. That is the future of Nigeria. But if you fail, those people that bring down Nigeria will continue to do so until no more Nigeria to being down. But if you want to build a promising and progressive Nigeria hand it over to an Igboman.

“An Igboman is the only true Nigerian, others are tribalists. The Igboman has the best hospital anywhere in Nigeria; he builds the best residential houses and biggest factories in any part of Nigeria of his choice. He is found in any part of Nigeria with his developmental strategies. Which other tribe does that? So, Ndigbo are the most qualified people to lead the nation,” Chief Ezeonwuka said.

He took a swipe on former President Goodluck Jonathan’s alleged interest in the 2023 presidential election.

He noted that it would be the greatest mistake the former President would ever make.

Chief Ezeonwuka said: “As for Jonathan and his said interest in returning to Aso Rock, I believe in what the former Premier of the Eastern Region, Dr Michael Okpara said those days.

“According to late Dr Okpara, the first fool is not a fool but the second fool is a proper fool