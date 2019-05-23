Contrary to reports on social media platforms, former governor of Abia State and eminent businessman, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, said he met with President of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro, on a peace initiative of the Orji Uzor Kalu Foundation and its partners across the globe. Social media reports had insinuated that Kalu, senator-elect for Abia North, visited Venezuela to cut oil deals. Clarifying his mission, to journalists at the Simon Bolivar International Air- port yesterday, Kalu, said for any nation to thrive, there must be peace and harmony.

He revealed that he seized the opportunity of his visit in Venezuela to meet with members of the Afro-Venezuelan Community, as well as called on the governments of the United States of America, United Kingdom, Peoples Republic of China, Russia, Nigeria and others, to fashion out inclusive and integrated strategy to overcome the crisis facing Venezuela. He stressed that foreign leaders and the diplomatic corps across the globe are deliberating on the challenges being faced by Venezuela, in a bid to restore normalcy.

Kalu said: “I am in Venezuela, in my capacity as the founder and chief promoter of Orji Uzor Kalu Foundation. “The visit is in line with our foundation’s objective of promoting peace across the world. “We are working with development partners and critical stakeholders to ensure peace and prosperity in Venezuela. We are living in a global community and, as such, we must continue to promote and sustain peace initiatives across the world.” He declined to give full details of his meeting with resident Maduro but noted that upon his return to Nigeria, he would brief President Muhammadu Buhari and convey a message from the Venezuelan president to the Nigerian leader.