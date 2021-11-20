From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Friday paid a condolence visit to Aliko Dangote over the death of his brother, Sani Dangote.

Sani died in a United States hospital last Sunday, after a protracted illness and was buried in the family cemetery few days ago.

Tinubu and his entourage had landed at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) about 11:40 a.m. Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, his deputy, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, members of Ganduje’s cabinet and several APC chieftains in the state, welcomed him.

He proceeded straight to the residence of business mogul and uncle to Dangote, Alhaji Aminu Dantata, at Koki quarters, within the city, where he consoled with him. From there, the APC national leader headed to the residence of Aliko Dangote, at Dambazau Lane, off Lodge Road, where he also condoled the businessman.

Recalling the passage of his brother, Dangote told Tinubu that they helplessly watched as Sani died, adding that the doctors attending to him had informed them that Sani was going to die.

