From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Ahmed Timubu Friday paid a condolence visit to Aliko Dangote over the death of his brother, the Late Sani Dangote.

Sani died in a United States of America (USA) hospital, last Sunday, after a protracted illness and was buried in the family cemetery a fewd ays ago..

Timubu and his entourage. in a private jet had landed at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA), at about 11:40 a.m.

He was welcomed by Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, his Deputy, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, members of Ganduje’s cabinet and several APC chieftains in the state

He proceeded straight to the residence of business mogul and uncle to Dangote, Alhaji Aminu Dantata, at Koki quarters, within the city where he consoled with him.

From there, the APC National Leader headed to the residence of Aliko Dangote, at Dambazau Lane, off Lodge Road, where he also condoled the business

Recalling the passage of his brother, Dangote told Tinuvu that they helplessly watched as Sani died, adding that the doctors attending to him had informed them that Sani was going to die.

Dangote said he and the rest of the family, including his mother, were informed that Sani was going to die in an hour time.

He recalled that they watched as the life-supporting machine was going down until Sani finally gave up the ghost.

The business mogul offered that his brother’s death was a great lesson to the living while imploring all to do good as no one knows when death will come knocking.

Tinubu expressed his deepest condolences to Dangote family and to the prople of the state, adding that if money could buy over death, the deceased would have been alive today.

Tinubu, who was in company of Governor Ganduje is billed to visit Government House and the palace of the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, before returning to Lagos